Between the Covers – November 25

This week’s New Books are “Missing From the Village” by Justin Ling, “Total Power” by Vice Flynn, “The Darkest Evening” by Ann Cleeves and “One By One” by Ruth Ware.

The New Movies cataloged this week are “Dances With Wolves”, “Deadwood: the Movie”, “The Hateful Eight” and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”! Come on in and check it out!

Our staff pick of the week is “The Perfect Nanny” by Leila Slimani. From the book jacket – When Myriam, a French-Moroccan lawyer, decides to return to work after having children, she and her husband look for the perfect nanny for their two young children. They never dreamed they would find Louise: a quiet, polite, devoted woman who sings to the children, cleans the family’s chic apartment in Paris’s upscale tenth arrondissement, stays late without complaint, and hosts enviable kiddie parties. But as the couple and the nanny become more dependent on one another, jealousy, resentment, and suspicions mount, shattering the idyllic tableau.

Join us on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for amazing stories, fun crafts and drawing and some awesome science experiments with Indiana Imperatori. We have the AfterSchool Program via an on-line format so tune in to our Facebook page @wplafterschool. Check it out!