Between the Covers – November 25

This week’s New Books are “Missing From the Village” by Justin Ling, “Total Power” by Vice Flynn, “The Darkest Evening” by Ann Cleeves and “One By One” by Ruth Ware.
The New Movies cataloged this week are “Dances With Wolves”, “Deadwood: the Movie”, “The Hateful Eight” and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”! Come on in and check it out!
Our staff pick of the week is “The Perfect Nanny” by Leila Slimani. From the book jacket – When Myriam, a French-Moroccan lawyer, decides to return to work after having children, she and her husband look for the perfect nanny for their two young children. They never dreamed they would find Louise: a quiet, polite, devoted woman who sings to the children, cleans the family’s chic apartment in Paris’s upscale tenth arrondissement, stays late without complaint, and hosts enviable kiddie parties. But as the couple and the nanny become more dependent on one another, jealousy, resentment, and suspicions mount, shattering the idyllic tableau.
Join us on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for amazing stories, fun crafts and drawing and some awesome science experiments with Indiana Imperatori. We have the AfterSchool Program via an on-line format so tune in to our Facebook page @wplafterschool. Check it out!
The WPL is Open. We will be allowing five people in at a time for no more than 15 minutes at a time.Anyone wishing to use the public computers must call ahead to book a 30 minute slot. Masks must be worn, social distancing must be respected and hand sanitizer will be provided. We will ask that you read a questionnaire prior to entering the library. Only the main library entrance will be available at this time. Our hours are Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm. You will be required to leave your name and contact info so that we may complete a Daily Contact Tracing form.
Returning Library Materials - The drop box will remain open at all times. All library materials will be returned in the drop box, not the circulation desk.
All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all material sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours, then removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours.After that, materials are returned to the collection and ready to be checked out again. For those not comfortable entering public buildings, we will continue curbside pickup.
The Wawa Public Library (WPL) has a great selection of books, periodicals (magazines), DVD’s, Blu-rays, audiobooks, French books, and Children’s collection!
The Library offers photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and VHS to DVD conversion. Free WiFi is available at the library, with 4 public computers and 3 iPads for public use.The Wawa Public Library also recycles your batteries and ink cartridges!
Online - WPL (wawa.olsn.ca), Wawa History page ( www.wawahistory.wawa.cc). The WPL also has a Facebook Page and one for the Summer Program, posting daily to keep you updated.Be sure to check out the E-Resources page.
TELEPHONE – 705-856-2244 ext. 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 for the librarian’s office, or email at [email protected]
LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year.
