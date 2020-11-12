Morning News – November 12

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain changing to snow late this evening. Local snowfall amount 5 cm over higher terrain. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 57,197 57 11 46 0 Updated: November 6, 10:35 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Batchewana First Nation Chief and Council has decided to postpone our General Election from February 5, 2021 to May 5, 2021 due to the COVID19 pandemic. This will also make it easier for members to travel to vote. Weather conditions in February have made that difficult at times. If you are travelling to the Sault Area Hospital for an appointment – Be aware that begining today all members of the public (patients/visitors) are required to wear a surgical/procedural maks. The hospital will be supplying these masks as you enter the building. Note that this does not apply to children under the age of two and those who are unable to wear a face covering as a result of a medical condition or disability. The entire province of Manitoba is officially under Code Red restrictions after change to gathering limits last night.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Hamilton.