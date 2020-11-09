SE OPP Wawa – Driver charged with Impaired after parking on front lawn

Breaking News

On November 3, 2020, at approximately 11:50 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Broadway Avenue in Wawa. A person had been observed operating a pickup truck erratically prior to parking it on the front lawn of a residence.

Police arrived on scene shortly after and established that the individual had operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Riley WILLET, 30 years-of-age, from Echo Bay, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 7, 2020, in Wawa.

