NICHOLAS, Albert Eugene

April 3, 1921 – November 2, 2020

It is with extreme sadness that we had to say good-bye to Albert “Nick” Nicholas. Wawa’s last WWII Veteran, also known as “Mr. Smiley”. Albert left this world to finally be back in the arms of his loving wife and soulmate Audrey Penno who passed in August of 2016. Albert was 99 ½ years young or 99 plus tax as he would say. He will be greatly missed by his three loving children Barbara (Willy Wilhelm), Murray and Debbie (Ken Ruuska). He is also survived by one sister Evelyn (Harvey Marcoux). Predeceased by Yvonne, Irene, Rose, Armand, Henry, Alfred, and Andrew. He was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren Curtis and Kerri Ruuska, Gary Cox and Crystal Nicholas, eight great grandchildren Alexandra, Trevor, Ashly, Kayla, Riley, Samantha, Tristan and Kaitlan and three great great grandchildren Dominic, Aurora and Freya.

Albert’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors, and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their exceptional care and compassion during this time. A special thank you to Diane Beauvais, Michel Albert and neighbor Steve, the staff of the North of 17 Restaurant, as well as all of Albert’s coffee friends for taking such good care of Albert. A special thank you to Aunt Claire Bussineau for sitting with Dad when I was unable to be here. As well as a thank you to the town of Wawa for their wonderful 99th birthday wishes during this time of Covid 19.

A celebration of life and interment at Woodland Cemetery will be held in the Spring of 2021. Memorial donations in memory of Albert made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 would be greatly appreciated by Albert’s family. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.