Morning News – November 2

Wednesday November 2, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 8.

News Tidbits:

  • Elliot Lake’s St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake (SJGHEL) has lifted all COVID restrictions to visitors to the third floor of the hospital and long-term nursing home St. Joseph’s Manor as of this morning, November 2, 2022.
