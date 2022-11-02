Morning News – November 2

Wednesday November 2, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- Elliot Lake’s St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake (SJGHEL) has lifted all COVID restrictions to visitors to the third floor of the hospital and long-term nursing home St. Joseph’s Manor as of this morning, November 2, 2022.
