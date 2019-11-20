Remembrance Day 2019

2019 - 101th Remembrance Day Ceremony Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Cenotaph in Queen's Park on November 11, 2019.

Wawa celebrated Remembrance Day with the traditional parade and wreath laying at the Cenotaph in Queen’s Park. Then everyone moved to the auditorium in the high school for the indoor ceremony. Pianist Anne Owen played a musical prelude as people took their seats. Master of Ceremonies Larry Harvey welcomed everyone to the 101st Remembrance Day Ceremony.

Prayers were led by Legion Chaplan Lorna Chiupka and a beautiful rendition of ‘The Angels Came Down’ was done by Isabella Imperatori and Doris Zagar. Members of the Wawa Legionnaires recited ‘In Flanders Field’, and Annika Jozin spoke to the crowd about her experiences as an athlete. The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a 75 year pin to Comrade Albert Nicholas and a speech by Warrant Officer Bill Veldt.

After the ceremonies, members of the Legion took the wreaths to the cemetery to place them on the graves of veterans. Once that was complete, everyone enjoyed a wonderful potluck luncheon at the Legion Hall.