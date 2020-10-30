Mysterious mathematics!

Upon their return from lunch, students in the grade 7 and 8 grade class at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) as well as their teacher, Ms. Ashley Hunt-Robinson, lived a unique learning experience since their classroom had been transformed into a crime scene.

In order to solve the mystery, the students had to use the priority of operations, also known as PEMDAS, to solve equations that would allow them to deduct “Who is the culprit.” The student detectives completed their investigation with great skill and the case has been solved!