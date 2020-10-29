Morning News – October 29

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 18 this evening.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 53,376 43 3 40 0 Updated: October 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Ontario Hockey League General Managers’s are meeting this morning. Reports are that the league will announce a Feb 4th season start.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health and/or Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health will be joined by Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator of the Provincial Outbreak Response and Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, every Thursday to provide an update on the province’s ongoing response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at 3 p.m.