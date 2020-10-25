In Memory – Anna Haidarenko

In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Baba) who passed away October 25, 2005.

Everyday in some small way

Memories of you come our way.

Though absent, you are always near

Still missed, loved and always dear.

Love: Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek