In Memory – Anna Haidarenko

In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Baba) who passed away October 25, 2005.
Everyday in some small way
Memories of you come our way.
Though absent, you are always near
Still missed, loved and always dear.
Love: Lynn and Tina
Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra
Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew
Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek
