Rainfall Warning (SSM – St. Joseph Island)

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Rain continues today.

Heavy rainfall affected the area during the night, particularly east of Sault Ste. Marie where reports of over 50 mm were received.

While the rain today should not be as heavy as during the night, an additional 10 to 15 mm is possible before the rain tapers off this evening.

This rain is the result of a Colorado Low that will track through parts of northeastern Ontario today.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

