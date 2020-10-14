Between the Covers – October 14

This week’s New Books are “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel, “Never Ask Me” by Jeff Abbott, “The Order” by Daniel Silva and “Half Moon Bay” by Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman.

The New Movies cataloged this week are “Game Night” and “Booksmart” available in DVD and “Planet Earth” and “X-Men Origins Wolverine” available in Blu-Ray! Come on in and check it out!

ONE CARD, ONE MILLION POSSIBILITIES: We want to see where your library card has been! Northern Ontario Libraries are full of possibilities. Send in a photo of you and your library card in celebration of Ontario Public Library Week and you might spot yourself in #OPLW video. All participants will have the opportunity to win an awesome Library-themed prize pack. Submit your photo through this form by October 19th (link).

KID’S PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST- Send in your pictures to [email protected] and win a prize. Contest is open to kids of all ages!

The Wawa Public Library is very happy to introduce Indiana-Lou Imperatori as the new After School Program Coordinator. This is Indiana’s first job and she loves to read so much that working at the library is a perfect fit for her. She is also very involved in her main passion Air Cadets. We will be resuming the AfterSchool Program via an on-line format beginning Tuesday, October 2oth, 2020! Watch for updates on our facebook page @WPLAfterSchool!

Your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books and audiobooks. Download the LIBBY app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. This is an amazing app!! Download it today!

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meetings will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2020 at 5:30pm in the Council Chambers. Due to Covid 19, there will be a maximum of 8 people in the gallery and will be on a first come basis. Masks must be worn and hand sanitizer will be provided.