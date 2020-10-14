Between the Covers – October 14

This week’s New Books are “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel, “Never Ask Me” by Jeff Abbott, “The Order” by Daniel Silva and “Half Moon Bay” by Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman.
The New Movies cataloged this week are “Game Night” and “Booksmart” available in DVD and “Planet Earth” and “X-Men Origins Wolverine” available in Blu-Ray! Come on in and check it out!
Members of the Wawa Public Library with their library cards.
ONE CARD, ONE MILLION POSSIBILITIES: We want to see where your library card has been! Northern Ontario Libraries are full of possibilities. Send in a photo of you and your library card in celebration of Ontario Public Library Week and you might spot yourself in #OPLW video. All participants will have the opportunity to win an awesome Library-themed prize pack. Submit your photo through this form by October 19th (link).
KID’S PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST- Send in your pictures to [email protected] and win a prize. Contest is open to kids of all ages!
The Wawa Public Library is very happy to introduce Indiana-Lou Imperatori as the new After School Program Coordinator. This is Indiana’s first job and she loves to read so much that working at the library is a perfect fit for her. She is also very involved in her main passion Air Cadets. We will be resuming the AfterSchool Program via an on-line format beginning Tuesday, October 2oth, 2020! Watch for updates on our facebook page @WPLAfterSchool!
Your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books and audiobooks. Download the LIBBY app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. This is an amazing app!! Download it today!
The next Wawa Public Library Board Meetings will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2020 at 5:30pm in the Council Chambers. Due to Covid 19, there will be a maximum of 8 people in the gallery and will be on a first come basis. Masks must be worn and hand sanitizer will be provided.
The WPL is Open. We will be allowing five people in at a time for no more than 15 minutes at a time.Anyone wishing to use the public computers must call ahead to book a time. The time limit on the computers will be 30 minutes. Masks must be worn, social distancing must be respected and hand sanitizer will be provided. We will ask that you read a questionnaire prior to entering the library. Only the main library entrance will be available at this time. Our hours are Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm. You will be required to leave your name and contact info so that we may complete a Daily Contact Tracing form.
Returning Library Materials - The drop box will remain open at all times. All library materials will be returned in the drop box, not the circulation desk.
All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all material sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours, then removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours.After that, materials are returned to the collection and ready to be checked out again. For those not comfortable entering public buildings, we will continue curbside pickup.
The Wawa Public Library (WPL) has a great selection of books, periodicals (magazines), DVD’s, Blu-rays, audiobooks, French books, and Children’s collection!
The Library offers photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and VHS to DVD conversion. Free WiFi is available at the library, with 4 public computers and 3 iPads for public use.The Wawa Public Library also recycles your batteries and ink cartridges!
Online - WPL (wawa.olsn.ca), Wawa History page ( www.wawahistory.wawa.cc). The WPL also has a Facebook Page and one for the Summer Program, posting daily to keep you updated.Be sure to check out the E-Resources page.
TELEPHONE – 705-856-2244 ext. 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 for the librarian’s office, or email at [email protected]
LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year.
