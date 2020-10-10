Morning News – October 10th

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. Temperature falling to 6 this morning then steady. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low minus 1.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 48,139 Positive 38 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 34 Updated: October 9, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

Despite the safety and health risks of physical travel in the age of COVID-19, Ontario Public Library Week is celebrating that readers can travel anywhere in the world, the universe (we know, and the imagined), and into the future, the past, and back again! Send in a photo of you and your library card in celebration of Ontario Public Library Week and you might spot yourself in the #OPLW video and for a chance to win an awesome prize package. Contest ends on October 19th, 2020. Send photo to following link. https://forms.gle/Kcv826so5zdk52x56

New system for moose tags in 2021 – Moose tags will be awarded using a points-based allocation process. From the MNRF – “In this process, we will not set the required amount of points to be awarded for each tag type. This will be determined by the points held by the applicants for each tag type and the number of tags available.