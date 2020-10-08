Manitouwadge OPP – Investigate Break and Enter

The Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance regarding a break and enter as well as theft of several items at a residence in Manitouwadge, ON.

Sometime over the weekend of October 2 and 3, 2020 unknown party(s) kicked open the door of 80B Matachewan Rd. Manitowadge and stole several electronic and sporting items.

The home owner was away for the weekend and had his doors locked as well as had several lights on in the residence. A neighbour noticed a door ajar midday on October 3 and contacted the home owner as well as police.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in this investigation and looking for anyone who may have any information regarding this B&E, heft. Please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).