Terrace Bay OPP – Driver charged with Perform Stunt (100 in a 60km/h Zone)

An individual is facing stunt driving charges after travelling at excessive speeds.

On April 21, 2024, just before 2:30 p.m., members with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 17 east of Mill Road in the Township of Terrace Bay. Officers observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, approximately 100 kilometres an hour in a posted 60 kilometre an hour zone. Officers subsequently initiated a traffic stop.

As a result, a 43-year-old female of Mine Centre, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

Drive Motor Vehicle – Not Equipped with Ignition Interlock Device

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber at a later date.

While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on roads, drivers, passengers, and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.