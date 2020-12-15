Manitouwadge OPP – White River Driver charged with stunt driving

While conducted radar patrol Dec 13, 2020, on Highway 17 approximately 20Km west of White River, a Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer observed a vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

As a result Darren MCLEOD, age 29, of White River, ON was charged with Stunt Driving and received a 7-day license suspension as well as a 7-day vehicle impoundment. The driver is now responsible for tow fees, impoundment fees, license reinstatement fees, increased insurance fees, as well as having to attend Provincial Offences Court to answer to the charge.

This driving behaviour is not only costly, it is dangerous to the driver, passengers as well as other motorists on the roadways. Driving excessive speeds anytime is dangerous but especially at night. At this time of year, your chances are increased of having a motor vehicle collision (MVC) due to roadways being very unpredictable with snow and ice as well as wildlife in the area.

The public is encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 whenever they observe dangerous driving behaviour. Please call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 if suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat, or even an Airplane.