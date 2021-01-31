Manitouwadge OPP arrest Male in Death of Wayne Allen

On January 30, 2021, the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on Flicker Street in the Township of Manitouwadge.

Police attended the scene and located a male with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported by Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Wayne ALLEN of Manitouwadge.

Jesse ALLEN, 38 years-old, of Manitouwadge was arrested at the scene and has been charged with First Degree Murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody with an initial court date of February 16, 2021.

OPP North West Region Crime Unit continues to investigate this homicide under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is also engaged and working in cooperation with the OPP.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at https://www.tipshelp.com/contact/ . You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000, 1-800-222-8477, 1-888-310-1122