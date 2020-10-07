SE OPP Chapleau – Lay charges after dispute

On October 3, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a domestic dispute in Chapleau.

Investigation revealed that one of the parties was in breach of their court ordered conditions. As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in December, 2020, in Chapleau.