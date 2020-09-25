Breaking News

SE OPP White River – Impaired Charges laid

On September 20, 2020, at approximately 1:40 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a pickup truck driving unsteadily on Highway 17 in White River Township.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. As a result of the investigation, Dylan SUTHERLAND, 26 years-of-age, from Nairn Centre, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC), and
  • Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 9, 2020, in Wawa.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
