SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid in Theft & Mischief

On September 17, 2020, at approximately 7:50 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple complaints of theft and mischief that had occurred overnight in Chapleau.

Police were advised that multiple vehicles had been rummaged through and damaged. In addition, some municipal property and vehicles were vandalized.

As a result of the investigation, two young people, from Chapleau, were arrested and charged.

A 15-year-old young person was charged with the following:

Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Three Counts),

Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the CC (Three Counts),

Fail to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and

Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

A 17-year-old young person was charged with the following:

Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Three Counts),

Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the CC (Three Counts), and

Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau.