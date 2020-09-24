Between the Covers- Sept. 24

The library is open. Our reopening policy is available to read on the library website (wawa.olsn.ca). We will be allowing five people in at a time for no more than 15 minutes at a time. Anyone wishing to use the public computers must call ahead to book a time. This is to avoid having too many people in the library. The time limit on the computers will be 30 minutes. Masks must be worn, social distancing must be respected and hand sanitizer will be provided. We will ask that you read a questionnaire prior to entering the library. Only the main library entrance will be available at this time. Our hours initially will remain Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm. The drop box will remain open at all times. All library materials will be returned in the drop box, not the circulation desk. You will be required to leave your name and contact info so that we may complete a daily Covid-19 Tracking.

SANITIZATION OF LIBRARY MATERIALS: All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all material sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the material is removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours. After that, materials are then filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again.

Sheet! For those not comfortable entering public buildings, we will continue curbside pickup.

NEW BOOKS: This week’s New Books are “The Girl from Widow Hills” by Megan Miranda, “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand, “The Black Swan” by Karen Robards and “The Smallest Lights in the Universe” by Sara Seager.

NEW MOVIES: The New Movies cataloged this week are “Blockers”, “Sister Act”, “Sister Act 2: Back In the Habit” and “Noah” which is available in both Blu-ray and DVD.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS: Watch for news coming soon!

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP: A library membership is available to all municipal residents and contracting communities. Please call or email us to set up an account. Proof of residency and a photo ID is required. We also have a non-resident registration available for anyone coming from out of town or from a non-contracting community nearby. The fee for non-residents is $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year!

LIBBY: The Wawa Public Library is close but no need to stop reading with the LIBBY APP at your fingertips. Your library card gives you access to a huge selection of books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. This is an amazing app!! Download it today!

WEBSITE : Check out our website at wawa.olsn.ca There is an amazing amount of reference material and tools available for everyone. Check the E-Resources tab for all kinds of information. The Online Catalogue and your library account are accessible. We also have a blog page titled Library News . In here you will find current happenings at the Wawa Public Library.

DVD TO VHS CONVERSION: We are now able to convert VHS-C cassettes to DVD! These are the small cassettes that fit in a video camera. Thank you to a patron who donated the VHS-C cassette adapter. Please call the Circulation Desk for more details.

WI-FI: Free Wi-Fi is available at the library and can be accessed from your vehicle.

DROP BOX: Our drop box is in place for returns. Please no batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box.

BOARD MEETING: To be announced.

LIBRARY HOURS – Open Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm.

Please wear a mask, stay safe, wash your hands and we will see you soon!