East Algoma OPP – Sault Man charged after trying to enter residence

On September 21, 2020, at approximately 9:51 p.m. members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of an unwanted person at a residence on Beckett Boulevard in Elliot Lake.

Police attended and located the person in the backyard attempting to get into the residence. Investigation revealed that the person had conditions to reside in Sault Ste. Marie, not attend the Beckett address, and not associate with the person at that address.

As a result, the person was arrested and charged. Kurtis LETTS, 30 years of age, of Sault Ste. Marie, was charged with:

Fail to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Fail to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court (three counts), contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on September 21, 2020.