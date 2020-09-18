MALLAIS, Stanley (Stan)

With deepest sorrow and broken hearts, we had to let go of a beloved husband, soulmate, the greatest father, papa, brother, uncle and friend on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Sault Area Hospital. Loving husband of Suzan (Sue) for 46 years. Beloved father of Lori (Francis) and their children Brianna and Dylan; Karyn (Todd) and their children Nathan and Kayla. Predeceased by his parents Roger Mallais and Mary (Hoover). Dear brother of Maggie (Neil) and their son A.J; Eric (Sandy) and their children Ethan and Jessica. Predeceased by his brother Adam, survived by his children Jamie-Lee, Melodie, Adam-Jessie and Joshua. Brother-in-law of Fern Morin. Stan will be remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and by his many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to the SAH Doctors and Nurses on 3B and ICU as well as the Paramedics for their care and compassion. Memorial donations to the SAH Critical Care Fund would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.