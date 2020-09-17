Hornepayne Home Hardware Named Best Hardware Store in National Award

Hornepayne Home Hardware was named Best Home Hardware Store Under 6,000 Sq. ft. in the Home Hardware Proud of My Home Achievement Awards and Celebration. The awards were held during Home Hardware’s 2020 Virtual Fall Market on September 13, 2020.

Dealer-Owners, Bonnie and Jim Claveau are honoured to be one of six stores recognized with the award, chosen from nearly 1,100 stores across Canada.

“We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged with the Proud of My Home Award for Best Home Hardware Stores Under 6,000 Sq. Ft.,” said Bonnie and Jim Claveau, Dealer-Owners, Hornepayne Home Hardware. “This award would not have been made possible without the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

To receive the Proud of My Home Award, recipients must demonstrate excellence in Staff performance and customer service; interior presentation, including clear signage, tidiness, and merchandise presentation and displays; exterior presentation, including cleanliness and attractive window displays; Staff training; and participation in Dealer network initiatives.

“The Proud of My Home Award recognizes Hornepayne Home Hardware’s commitment and dedication to putting their customers first,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “On behalf of the Dealer-Owners of close to 1,100 Home Hardware Stores in communities across Canada, I would like to congratulate Hornepayne Home Hardware on this achievement.”