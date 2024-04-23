SSM OPP – Investigate Fatal ATV Collision

On April 22, 2024, shortly before 4:00 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious, single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision on Red Rock Road in Sault Ste. Marie.

The driver of the ATV, a 34-year-old person from Sault Ste. Marie, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, the OPP North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.