Red Pine withdraws previously announced assay results for Wawa Gold Project pending further review

Red Pine Exploration Inc. reports that it has discovered inconsistencies in certain assay results from the Wawa Gold Project which were previously publicly announced by way of press releases and which may also have been disclosed or used in certain other disclosure documents, such as the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project dated June 21, 2023. Accordingly, the Company hereby withdraws all its previously announced assay results for the Wawa Gold Project and advises that such results, and the disclosure that such results are based on, should not be relied upon.

The Company is conducting a detailed review and comparison of the assay results from the Wawa Gold Project with the Company’s disclosure documents in order to identify and quantify the extent of any incongruities. The Company is in the process of retaining a qualified independent firm to assist with and to supervise the Company’s review to determine the nature and extent of any inconsistencies in the reported assay results and to subsequently provide an independent view on the overall impact of such inconsistencies in respect of the mineralization of the Wawa Gold Project.

The Company will keep the market updated as further information becomes available.