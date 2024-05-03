“Improvements to Northern Health Travel Grant is a win for Northerners” says MPP Michael Mantha

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP, Michael Mantha, welcomed the news that the government of Ontario has finally listened to hundreds of Northerners who’ve called for improvements to the Northern Health Travel Grant (NHTG).

“After years of advocacy and raising the issues of inadequate coverage by the NHTG, the government has recognized the importance of making sure that Northerners have equitable access to medical treatment.” Said Mantha. “Tuesday’s announcement covered some of the many problems that have been raised by constituents to my office including the overnight accommodation allowance and making it easier to apply and submit documents online.”

In February, MPP Mantha’s bill to comprehensively study the NHTG through a committee was voted down by the governing Progressive Conservative party. The bill would have established a committee of Northern patients and healthcare professionals to make recommendations on delivering the grant to meet Northerners needs.

“This announcement missed some aspects such as reimbursement rates for mileage, which remains below the recommended level set out by the Auditor General’s 2023 report. However, this is a victory for Northern Ontario and shows that when Northerners speak up together, we can get results.”