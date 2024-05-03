“l’ll Eat Some Breakfast, Then Change the World” MHS is Serving-up Hot Breakfast

There is truth to the statement, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day”.

To learn to our full potential, our basic needs must be met. Here at Michipicoten High School, we are excited to say that with the help of Alamos Island Gold Corporation and funding from the Student Nutrition Program, we now offer a hot breakfast option to all students twice a week.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the Breakfast Room welcomes anywhere from 15 to 30 students. Breakfast is not only a great way to start the day, but the perfect opportunity to gather with peers, for healthy and positive conversation.

The staff and students want to extend a heartfelt thanks to Alamos Island Gold for their generous donation and investing in our students and their well-being. You are “cereal-ously” amazing!