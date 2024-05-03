CSC Nouvelon students will be spreading gestures of love during Catholic Education Week

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will celebrate Catholic Education Week under the theme “We Are Called to Love.” From May 6 to 10, school boards across the province will promote the added value of a Catholic education and the overall excellence of French-language Catholic schools.

As part of the Week, students and staff in all CSC Nouvelon schools will be invited to spread gestures of hope, faith, compassion, justice and joy towards each other and towards Mother Earth. They will therefore breathe hope into each of our school communities.

It is through acts of love that students and staff members will widen their understanding of the role they play in transforming society through Christian values. With a view to broadening our students’ French-language Catholic footprint, parents are invited to visit our schools and share these moments of discovery with students.

“Catholic Education Week is the ideal occasion for our schools to share all the great and grand things that we do,” said CSC Nouvelon President Ms. Suzanne Salituri. “Every day, our students have the chance to show that every gesture of compassion, every act of faith and hope enables them to become sparks that light the way towards a better world. Our students are our bearers of hope for society and our future.”

CSC Nouvelon Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Paul Henry added, “Parents are well aware of the added value that a French-language Catholic education provides for their children. This special week makes it possible for us to experience more deeply this special bond between our staff, our students and the community, and to acknowledge our French-language Catholic heritage.”