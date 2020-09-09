Catch the Ace Tickets on Sale NOW!

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has recently announced an exclusively online Catch the Ace event and it has brought excitement to the communities of North Algoma!

The Foundation is happy to announce that tickets are on sale NOW at www.ldhcface.ca at the following cost:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

Tickets will be available for purchase until 8 pm on Tuesday September 15th, 2020. The winning ticket number and the card revealed will be announced at 11am on Wednesday September 16th, 2020, with week #2 tickets going on sale immediately following the announcement should the Ace remain hidden. Each week will follow the same schedule.

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to fund our current campaign to raise $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. Once completed, the MDR department will have the most up-to-date technology on the market and will allow the Lady Dunn Health Centre to continue to provide excellent health care.

We look forward to the excitement once again and thank you for your ongoing support.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.