From the Branch – September 2

Now September is here and another season is starting (FALL?). So we hope to see soon a end to Covid19 and get things back to normal. At the Branch we will have our first membership meeting on September 10th. And hope to see a good turn out as our future will depend on how we deal with social distancing and operating the hall to financially survive.

The Poppy Campaign will maybe have another model with being at local businesses for poppy distribution. But all branches will have this problem and I am sure Zone and Provincial might have some ideas to help.

So what do You call a soldier who has survived Mustard gas and Pepper spray?

A SEASONED VETERAN!!

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish You well.