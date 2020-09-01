SE OPP Chapleau – Vehicle Stolen in Thessalon found west of Chapleau

On August 31, 2020, at approximately 3:20 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information regarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Thessalon earlier in the day.

The vehicle was located on Highway 101 approximately 20 kilometres west of Chapleau. The lone occupant of the vehicle surrendered to police without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Katie LONGLADE, 34 years-of-age, from Ingersoll, was charged with the following:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1) of the CC,

Possession Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC,

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC,

Breach of Recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the CC (Two Counts),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA, and

Deface plate, contrary to section 12(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.