Beaches & Butts

Congratulations to the organizers of the 38th Wawa Salmon Derby and to the anglers who enjoyed three sunny, calm days on the crystal clear waters of Michipicoten Bay.

I walk the shore of this bay every day. The day after the derby I was prepared for my usual pick up of plastic and other litter. This year, only one small bag along a one kilometre section of the shoreline. Impressive.

An ugly, polluting aspect of the Salmon Derby does persist. I picked up 53 cigarette butts along that same stretch of Michipicoten Bay. This may not sound like much but the impact of cigarette butts, over time, will contribute to the destruction of those same clear waters and abundant fish life.

“There’s something about flicking that cigarette butt,” says Cindy Zipf, executive director of Clean Ocean Action. “It’s so automatic.”

Cigarette filters are made of a plastic called cellulose acetate. When tossed into the environment, they dump not only that plastic, but also the nicotine, heavy metals, and many other chemicals they’ve absorbed into the surrounding environment.”. Click this link to read more (

I know most of the boaters are conscientious. I know the organizers of the Salmon Derby work hard to make the derby a success. I see the OPP boat out there ensuring safety rules are obeyed. I know education is the first step to changing old habits.

I am now asking that furthers steps be taken to keep precious Lake Superior waters clean and healthy for generations to come. Would the the OPP, MNR and Oceans and Fisheries step up to help?

My suggestions to the organizers of the Derby is that each boater be given a a “butt can” to be used over the weekend along with a “ no butts in the water” clause added to the fishing guidelines. I am happy to supply the “butt cans”.

I wanted to suggest an automatic disqualification from the Derby for anybody who pollutes, but my proof readers thought that was a bit strong. 😊

Sincerely

Shirley Hale