Ontario Makes Investments to Improve Fort William Historical Park

The Ontario government is investing nearly $13 million to make capital improvements at Fort William Historical Park, one of Northern Ontario’s leading tourist attractions and one of the largest living history attractions in North America. Fort William Historical Park is devoted to re-creating the days of the North West Company and the Canadian fur trade.

The announcement was made today in Thunder Bay by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Sergio Buonocore, General Manager of Fort William Historical Park.

“As I tour the province, people tell me about the devastating impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on their business and Ontario’s tourism sector as a whole,” said Minister MacLeod. “Fort William Historical Park is an economic catalyst for the region, which is why our government is continuing to invest in Northern Ontario. We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to safely explore one of Ontario’s award-winning heritage attractions this season and for years to come.”

Recent capital investments in the 47-year-old property include projects such as:

Development of a new access road to streamline traffic flow and allow for larger events.

Site rehabilitation to repair and maintain heritage structures throughout the fort.

Remediation and repairs needed due to recent flooding.

“Fort William Historical Park welcomes the ongoing support of the province,” said Sergio Buonocore, General Manager. “The work being completed is essential to keeping this attraction in excellent condition, and ensuring that we continue to be the cultural and tourism focal point for Northern Ontario.”

Since reopening on July 24, 2020, Fort William Historical Park has been offering incentives to attract visitors and families, including reduced admission rates for the 2020 season. This year, admission is only $5 per person, with guests under the age of 12 admitted free. In addition, Fort William Historical Park is providing free admission every Friday for the month of August to frontline health care workers. This initiative was implemented to show appreciation for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fort William Historical Park has implemented stringent health and safety protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, including the addition of hand sanitizing stations located throughout the fort, mandatory face-coverings for all guests over the age of two and physical distancing. Visitors are encouraged to review current COVID-19 updates before visiting and are asked to respect health and safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For additional safety, download the COVID Alert app.

The government recently announced a $1.2-million investment through Destination Ontario and Destination Northern Ontario for a new multi-seasonal marketing campaign encouraging domestic tourism within Northern Ontario.