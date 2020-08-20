SE OPP Wawa – Looking for Public Assistance in Outpost Camp Thefts

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in solving several thefts that occurred in remote outpost camps near Missanabie.
Sometime between July 8 and August 11, 2020, unknown suspects attended locations at Easey Lake, Harcourt Lake and Martin Lake and stole multiple items including:
- Three 14′ Aluminum Boats (One has been recovered)
- Two 12 Volt Batteries
- Solar Panel Charge Controller
- Several boat fuel tanks, hoses and fittings
The missing boats will have identifiable features such straps and chains attached to the transom (see photos). The owner was able to recover one of the three stolen boats and found that it had been spray painted with a camouflage pattern.
If you have any information on these thefts, please contact the Superior East OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit tips online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com.
