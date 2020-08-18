Letter – Dragway in Wawa

Dear Brenda,

While Rody and his Council cancelled the Wawa Drag Races (COVID-19), it seems that the the Wawa Dragway is still ongoing.

The stretch of Churchill Avenue from Mission Road to the High School is an inviting stretch of road. Cars, truck and ATV’s travel at excessive speeds endangering the lives of far too many. Meanwhile nothing seems to be getting done about it. Where is the Mayor and his Police Services Board on this matter? It does not seem to be an issue for them, after-all they don’t live there.

On another note, the allowance of ATV’s has gone wild. Now we have not just ATV’s, but mini bikes and trail bikes with children riding them at all times of the day and night.

Whatever happened to the speed device that the Mayor wanted for the streets. It was purchased several years ago and it has never been used. Nice use of taxpayers dollars!

Someone needs to wake up and fast!

A Concerned Citizen