Men’s Night Golf – July 30

147 Players

1st FLIGHT: Brandon McChristie, Jessy Larochell, Spare – 6 under par 30
2nd FLIGHT: Blair Mills Chris Buckell, Dave Hall – 4 under par 32
3rd FLIGHT: Derek Chapman, Matt King, Bernie Erechook – 3 under par 33
4th FLIGHT: John Simon, Chris Simon, Jeff Amos – 2 under par 34
5th FLIGHT: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Jean Desgagne – 1 under par 35
6th FLIGHT: Jarett Asselin, Noah Asselin, Spencer Hall – even par 36
7th FLIGHT: James Morden, Monte White, Jeff Lamon – even par 36
8th FLIGHT: Vic Sillanpaa, Eric Mitrikas, Scott Robinson – 1 over par 37
9th FLIGHT: Mark Szekely, Gilles Cyr, Andrea Beddard – 2 over par 38
10th FLIGHT: Heinz Fellinger, Kevin Fellinger, Austin Fellinger – 3 over par 39

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Joey Dechamplain
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Kevin Sabourin
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Bill Carruthers
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Chris Simon
Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Kevin Sabourin
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Dewey Mathias
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Brandon Case
RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Jessy Dechamplain
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Brandon Case
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Michel Lemoyne
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Bob Stewart
Winner of Cash Draw  $74.00: Antonio Alexopolous

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($1,953.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7.  (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($358.00) – 5 PUTTERS: Dan Jr. Szekely, Ron Berthelette, Kent Spreng, Ron Henson, Francis Dechamplain – Putt off will happen August 6th

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: The Goose – 2 man scramble was played over the long weekend and was won by Francis and Jessy Dechamplain by 1 stroke over Dylan Buckell and Bill Carruthers. The winning score of minus 10 had these two teams reversing their finishes from last year. So the way I see it …2021 should be the rubber match between these two titans!! Can’t wait !! Thanks to everyone that participated.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

