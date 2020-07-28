Ontario Investing in new Anti-Racism and Anti-Hate Grant program

The Ontario government is investing $1.6 million over two years to create a new Anti-Racism and Anti-Hate Grant program. This funding will support community-based anti-racism initiatives focusing on anti-Black racism, anti-Indigenous racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

“Racism and hate will not be tolerated and our government is doing everything it can to protect people from being victimized because of their race or religious beliefs,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General and Minister Responsible for Anti-Racism. “This new grant program will be developed collaboratively with community partners across Ontario to ensure it leads to the most effective solutions in the fight against racism and hate in our province. These much-needed solutions cannot come from government alone.”

The Anti-Racism and Anti-Hate Grant program supports the government’s commitment to collaborate with communities on anti-racism initiatives, which includes increasing public awareness of the impact of systemic racism and hate. Beginning in fall 2020, Ontario’s Anti-Racism Directorate will collaborate with community groups to learn about individual experiences and local needs to help shape and design this new grant program.