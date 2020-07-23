SE OPP Wawa – Disturbance at Motel leads to Impaired Driving Charges

On July 21, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance outside a motel on Mission Road in Wawa.

Once at the scene, officers received information that a pickup truck had left the area. A short time later, the vehicle was located and officers established that the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to operating the pickup truck. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Michael DIKKEN, 29 years-of-age, from Blind River, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.12(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.