The LDHC Foundation Thanks the Beaver Motel and MacIntyre Trucking

The Beaver Motel and MacIntyre Trucking each donated $2500 to the LDHC Foundation’s current campaign. The Foundation is raising $125,000 to purchase a new washer/sterilizer and disinfector for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

Up-to-date technology in all departments allows the Lady Dunn Health Centre to continue to provide excellent care to every one, every day.

Thank you to Theresa and Monty MacIntyre for your generous donations and your strong support of quality health care in our community.