Marathon OPP – Drivers charged with impaired in separate incidents

On July 16, 2020 at approximately 03:09pm, an officer of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle (MV) for a Highway Traffic Act infraction in the Town of Marathon.

While conducting the stop the officer detected the odor of alcohol and investigated further.

As a result 24 year old, Branden FITZPATRICK-BRUYERE, of Pic River First Nation, ON was charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80plus) CC320.14(1)(b)

Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver HTA 5(1)

Novice driver-B.A.C. above zero HTA 44.1(3)

Drive with studded tire HTA 9(1)

The driver was arrested and later released on a PTA with a court date of September 23, 2020 in Marathon to answer to the charges. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days, as well as issued a 90 day driving suspension.

——

At 3:27 p.m. July 16, 2020, Marathon OPP received a call regarding a Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) on Highway 17 west of Marathon near Wolf Camp Lake.

The MV had been travelling eastbound and made contact with the eastbound shoulder. The driver over corrected and began to serve then entered the east bound ditch, flipped and rolled coming in contact with several trees. The MV came to rest in the tree line. After further investigation it was discovered that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

As a result 24 year old Maya BISHOP, of Thunder Bay, ON was charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80plus) CC320.14(1)(b)

The driver was arrested and later released on a PTA with a court date of September 23, 2020 in Marathon to answer to the charges. The vehicle was totalled in the MVC, also a 90 day driving suspension was issued.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The public is encouraged to call 911 or contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat or even an Airplane.