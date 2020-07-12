Morning News Tidbits – July 12

Weather – Mainly cloudy. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 12. There are no weather alerts in Northern Ontario today.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 11, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 15,613 Positive 25 Negative 14,499 Pending 1,089 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (20)

News Tidbits:



One new forest fire, North Bay 30 was confirmed by late afternoon on July 11, it has already been declared out at 0.1 ha. There are thirteen active fires across the region. Two fires are being held, five are under control and three are being observed. At the time of this update, there are three fires that are not yet under control. The fire hazard varies mainly from low to moderate across the Northeast Region this afternoon, with the exception of the western part of the Wawa sector which is showing a high hazard; and the central part of the Haliburton sector which is showing a high to extreme hazard in Bancroft and its surrounding area. Nine new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 11. There are currently 30 active fires in the region. Eight fires are not under control, six fires are being held, 12 fires are under control and three fires are being observed. The fire hazard in the region is high in the southwest corner of the region and in Thunder Bay and north shore areas of the Nipigon sector. Hazard conditions are mainly moderate to low in the central and northern parts of the region.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order requiring mask use in the state of Michigan, beginning July 13, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.. Michigan residents must wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, and in crowded outdoor spaces, with businesses required to refuse entry, or service, to persons who don’t wear a face covering beginning Monday. Persons exempt from wearing masks include children less than five years, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering and anyone eating or drinking when seated at a restaurant. Violators can be fined $500.

As of Friday, July 17, 2020, the public will be required to wear a face covering (i.e. non-medical mask) when entering the indoor premises of businesses, organizations and on public transit systems throughout the service area of Algoma Public Health (APH).

Don’t Forget – Ontario’s free Family Fishing Week in July was been extended an extra seven days, until Sunday, July 19.