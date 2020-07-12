Morning News Tidbits – July 12

Weather – Mainly cloudy. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 12. There are no weather alerts in Northern Ontario today.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 11, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|15,613
|Positive
|25
|Negative
|14,499
|Pending
|1,089
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (20)
News Tidbits:
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order requiring mask use in the state of Michigan, beginning July 13, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.. Michigan residents must wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, and in crowded outdoor spaces, with businesses required to refuse entry, or service, to persons who don’t wear a face covering beginning Monday. Persons exempt from wearing masks include children less than five years, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering and anyone eating or drinking when seated at a restaurant. Violators can be fined $500.
As of Friday, July 17, 2020, the public will be required to wear a face covering (i.e. non-medical mask) when entering the indoor premises of businesses, organizations and on public transit systems throughout the service area of Algoma Public Health (APH).
