Morning News Tidbits – July 8

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches near Lake Superior this morning. High 26 except 19 near Lake Superior. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches near Lake Superior overnight. Low 16.

Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming southeast 10 knots early this morning then increasing to southeast 15 this afternoon. Wind diminishing to variable 10 near midnight then becoming southeast 10 Thursday morning. Wind increasing to southeast 15 Thursday afternoon. Waves one half metre or less building to one early this evening then subsiding to one half metre or less overnight. Waves building to one Thursday evening. Showers overnight with a risk of thunderstorms. Showers Thursday late in the day with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Fog patches reforming overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 7, 2020 (8:35 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 14,974 Positive 24 Negative 13,945 Pending 1,005 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

News Tidbits:



There were 3 new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on July 7, with twenty three active fires across the region. Five fires are being held, sixteen are under control and one is being observed. At the time of this update, there is one fire not under control. WAW011 is not under control at 0.5ha, and is located between Perrys Lake and Okoko Lake (White River).The fire hazard ranges from low to extreme across the region. With scattered only precipitation over the last several days, many areas across the region continue to show a high hazard. For the most part, areas south of North Bay have maintained a high to extreme hazard.

There were 13 new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 7. Currently there are 28 active fires in the region: 14 of which are not under control, two are being held, nine are under control and three are under observation. The fire hazard in the Northwest ranges from moderate to low in the southern portions of the region escalating to high and extreme hazard conditions as one moves into central and northern parts of the region.

NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo (Kitchener Centre) is holding a media conference to outline her new Private Members’ Bill to create a Seniors’ Advocate for Ontario for the very first time, to be an independent voice for seniors and family members of seniors who act as caregivers.

Did you know? The French journalist turned writer Louis Hémon, who wrote the romantic novel Maria Chapdelaine while living in Quebec died on this date in 1913. He had submitted his manuscript for publication and was headed to western Canada, but was hut by a train in Chapleau at the age of 32 and died. He never saw the success of his novel (translated into more than 20 languages), which has been adapted into plays, illustrated novels, radio-novels, televised series, and even an opera. An English translation of the novel can be found here.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, to make an announcement at 2 p.m. today.

Don’t Forget: Algoma Power has scheduled a power ‘interruption’ for Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, and the Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites for tomorrow, Thursday, July 9, 2020 (Alternate date: Friday July 10, 2020), between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm for line upgrades.