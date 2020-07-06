Morning News Tidbits – July 6

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. High 27 except 22 near Lake Superior. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Fog patches near Lake Superior before morning. Low 16..
Heat Warning for Dubreuilville & White River and east to St. Joseph Island: Heat event continues through Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius and overnight low temperatures ranging from 16 to 18 degrees are expected through Tuesday. A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, although daily maximum temperatures will remain in the upper twenties for much of the upcoming week.
Marine Forecast – Wind southeast 10 knots becoming variable 10 this morning then becoming southeast 10 this afternoon. Wind increasing to west 15 overnight then diminishing to southwest 10 Tuesday morning. Wind veering to west 10 Tuesday afternoon.
Showers ending near noon Tuesday with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches. Waves one half metre or less.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 5, 2020 (8:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|14,750
|Positive
|24
|Negative
|13,808
|Pending
|918
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)
News Tidbits:
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA), to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
