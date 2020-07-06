Morning News Tidbits – July 6

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. High 27 except 22 near Lake Superior. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Fog patches near Lake Superior before morning. Low 16..

Heat Warning for Dubreuilville & White River and east to St. Joseph Island: Heat event continues through Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius and overnight low temperatures ranging from 16 to 18 degrees are expected through Tuesday. A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, although daily maximum temperatures will remain in the upper twenties for much of the upcoming week.

Marine Forecast – Wind southeast 10 knots becoming variable 10 this morning then becoming southeast 10 this afternoon. Wind increasing to west 15 overnight then diminishing to southwest 10 Tuesday morning. Wind veering to west 10 Tuesday afternoon.

Showers ending near noon Tuesday with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches. Waves one half metre or less.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 5, 2020 (8:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 14,750 Positive 24 Negative 13,808 Pending 918 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

News Tidbits:

There were six new fires discovered by mid-afternoon on July 5, of these, five remain not under control at the time of this update: Sudbury (3), Timmins (1), and Wawa (4). Wawa 5 is 0.5ha & Wawa 6 is 0.3ha (both are east of Kern Lake; Wawa 7 and Wawa 8 are both 0.1 hectare, not under control in the Negwazu Lake area. The fire hazard ranges from low to extreme across the region. The Bancroft area remains under an extreme hazard. With only scattered precipitation over the last day or two, many areas in the central and southern portion of the region continue to show a high hazard.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA), to make an announcement at 1 p.m.