SE OPP Chapleau – Person charged with failure to comply with released order

On July 2, 2020, at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a person breaching their court ordered release conditions.

Officer located the person on Grey Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. and place them under arrest. As a result of the investigation, Daniel TURNER, 25 years-of-age, from Chapleau, was charged with the following:

Failure to comply with released order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 19, 2020, in Chapleau.