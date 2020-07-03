Morning News Tidbits – July 3

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 28 except 23 near Lake Superior. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low 14.

Heat Warning in effect for most of Northern Ontario: A heat event will continue, possibly into the weekend. Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius are expected over the next few days. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. Areas near Lake Superior will feel slightly cooler temperatures.

Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming northwest 15 knots near noon then diminishing to light this evening. Wind light Saturday.Waves one half metre or less building to one this afternoon then subsiding to one half metre or less near midnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 2, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 14,292 Positive 24 Negative 13,205 Pending 1,063 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

News Tidbits:



Sault Area Hospitals has been holding a very successful 50/50 online draw over the past few months. ARCH is now launching their own. The organization, much like many organizations that depend on fundraising. The hospice receives only partial funding from the provincial government, requiring more than $750,000 annually in fundraising and community support to finance our operations, and has now turned to their own 50/50 draw. Tickets are on sale at ARCH5050.ca.

Yesterday mid-afternoon, the Schreiber Fire Department were called to a bush fire in the Winston-Whitesand Road in Killraine township. This fire is now MNRF’s “Nipigon 11”, which is not under control at 1.5 hectares and is located near Jason Lake, approximately 7 kilometres west of Schreiber.



There were two new fires discovered by mid-afternoon on July 2: Sudbury 28 and Sudbury 27. There is one other active fire in the region, Kirkland Lake 1 is being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard ranges from low to extreme across the province. Areas in the central and southern portions of the region range from high to extreme, while areas in the far north range mostly from low to moderate, with the exception of the Peawanuck area which is showing a high hazard today.

Due to dry conditions and a higher than usual risk of forest fires, the town of Bruce Mines and Johnson Township (Desbarats area) has issued a fire ban effective immediately.

There were three new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 02: Red Lake 14, Nipigon 11, and Fort Frances 7. There are currently five active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Two are not under control, one is being observed and two are being held. The forest fire hazard is moderate with scattered areas of low hazard in the Far North and along the Manitoba border. The remainder of the Northwest Region has a high to extreme forest fire hazard.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.