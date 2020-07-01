Morning News Tidbits – July 1

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low 14.

Marine Forecast – Wind southeast 10 knots becoming light early this evening then becoming southwest 10 overnight. Wind veering to west 10 near noon Thursday. Waves one half metre or less. Mist forming Thursday morning. Visibility as low as 1 mile in mist.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 30, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 13,888 Positive 24 Negative 12,774 Pending 1,090 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

News Tidbits:



There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on June 30, with one active fire in the region: Kirkland Lake 1 continues to be observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme across the region. Areas near White River, Bancroft, as well as some parts of the far north are showing an extreme hazard today.

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 30. Over the evening hours of June 29, Red Lake 12, previously declared out, was found to have re-ignited approximately 29 kilometres southwest of the remote far north community of Poplar Hill. The 40 hectare fire is not under control. The fire hazard in the Northwest Region is mainly moderate to low in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay sectors that have received recent precipitation. The far north and bulk of the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors feature a high to extreme fire hazard.

Please Remember that due to the COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the Annual Canada Day Fireworks hosted by the Wawa Fire Department and Municipality of Wawa have been cancelled. They look forward to the next show.