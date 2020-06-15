SE OPP – Missing Person Report leads to Criminal Charge

On June 13, 2020, at approximately 10:03 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person call. It was reported that the missing person may be in the Wawa or Dubreuilville area.

Officers located a vehicle matching the descriptors provided at approximately 1:21 p.m. and performed a traffic stop. Investigation revealed that the missing person was inside the vehicle as well as another individual that was on conditions not to communicate with them.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old, from Greenstone, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to Comply Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in August, 2020, in Wawa.