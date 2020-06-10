Morning News Tidbits – June 10

Weather – Rain at times heavy ending late this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 40 gusting to 70 this morning then southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. Temperature falling to 11 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Rain beginning near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 8.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southeast 30 knots veering to southwest 25 near noon then to west 20 early this evening. Wind increasing to northwest 30 near midnight then diminishing to west 20 Thursday morning. Wind veering to northwest 20 Thursday afternoon. Waves – Waves 2 to 3 metres subsiding to one and one half metres near noon Thursday. Weather & Visibility – Periods of rain and fog patches ending Thursday morning. Showers Thursday late in the day.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 9, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 8,251 Positive 21 Negative 7,806 Pending 424 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

The Municipality of Wawa has announced that the drinking water advisory that has been in effect since November 26, 2014 due to high Trihalomethanes (THMs) levels has been lifted. Municipal drinking water samples collected quarterly in 2018/2019 and in 2020 have shown that THMs levels are now in compliance with the Ontario Drinking Water Quality Standards and Algoma Public Health removed the drinking water advisory.

The remnants of the Tropical Storm Cristobal are passing through the area. The graphic at right shows the rain concentrations (red is the heaviest) and the direction of wind circling the low as it passes over Lake Superior.

There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon of June 9, with only one active fire remaining. Kirkland Lake 1, located approximately 2 km north of Belle Vallée, is being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard is generally low to moderate in areas located north of Wawa and Gogama in the Northeast Region, while it is generally moderate to high in areas south of these communities.

No new forest fires were discovered in the Northwest region by the mid-afternoon of June 9, with only one burning, Red Lake 2, near Pikangikum, is under control at 0.4 hectares. The fire hazard is low across the Northwest Fire Region.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.