East Algoma OPP – Suspicious Male charged with multiple charges

On May 23, 2020, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a suspicious person complaint at Dominion Park Road west of the Town of Thessalon.

Police arrived a short time later and dealt with a 49-year-old person from Sault Ste Marie. In the vehicle that the person was driving was stolen property from recent break and enters in the area.

On June 6, 2020 shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers attended 42 McFadden Drive within the Municipality of Huron Shores in regards to a stolen vehicle that had been reported to OPP the night prior. Upon arrival officers observed the driver getting out of the suspect vehicle. The driver was the same person from the May 23, 2020 occurrence and was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Gerald BURNS, age 49 of Sault Ste Marie, was charged with the following offences from May 23, 2020 and June 6, 2020:

Break, enter a Place-Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Three Counts of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC,

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and with

Use Plates Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail Court in Blind River on June 7, 2020.

Any person with information regarding the above property or break and enters is asked to contact Detective Constable Jason Cooke and leave a message at 705-842-3243 or email him at: [email protected].

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.p3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.