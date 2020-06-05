Sudbury’s House of Kin is OPEN!

The House of Kin is OPEN with enhanced cleaning and safety procedures.

The House of Kin is OPEN and welcoming guests. As the world continues to navigate through some very difficult times, the House of Kin made the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors on March 18. We are very happy to announce that as of May 19th, we have reopened our doors with enhanced cleaning and safety procedures and are ready to welcome our guests, past, present and future into our Home Away from Home.

We have been welcoming guests to the House of Kin for almost 23 years while providing low cost accommodations for over 350,000 people. If you are travelling to Sudbury for any type of medical appointment or treatment, or if you are a family member or friend who has an appointment or treatment, you are welcome to stay at the House of Kin and take advantage of the medical rate. We also have a seniors’ rate as well as a general public rate if you just need a place to stay while in Sudbury.

Our friendly front desk staff are ready to assist you with your reservations 24/7.